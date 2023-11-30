Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) has seen a 3.89% increase in the past week, with a 11.37% gain in the past month, and a 2.35% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for AGRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.26% for AGRO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) Right Now?

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for AGRO is at 1.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AGRO is $13.33, which is $1.58 above the current market price. The public float for AGRO is 107.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.55% of that float. The average trading volume for AGRO on November 30, 2023 was 499.59K shares.

AGRO) stock’s latest price update

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO)’s stock price has soared by 4.07 in relation to previous closing price of 11.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-29 that According to the World Food Program, the world faces a hunger crisis of unprecedented proportions. To put things into perspective, 345 million people globally face acute food insecurity in 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGRO stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for AGRO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AGRO in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $12 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGRO Trading at 7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +10.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRO rose by +4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.91. In addition, Adecoagro S.A. saw 41.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.21 for the present operating margin

+11.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adecoagro S.A. stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at -2.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.33. Equity return is now at value 12.31, with 4.58 for asset returns.

Based on Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO), the company’s capital structure generated 119.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.44. Total debt to assets is 43.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.