Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for ADCT is $5.00, which is $4.12 above the current market price. The public float for ADCT is 53.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.80% of that float. The average trading volume for ADCT on November 30, 2023 was 294.51K shares.

ADCT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) has jumped by 14.62 compared to previous close of 0.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.58 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.61. This compares to loss of $0.65 per share a year ago.

ADCT’s Market Performance

Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) has seen a 24.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 26.09% gain in the past month and a -26.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.74% for ADCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.95% for ADCT’s stock, with a -49.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ADCT Trading at 19.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.91%, as shares surge +33.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADCT rose by +26.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6802. In addition, Adc Therapeutics SA saw -77.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.62 for the present operating margin

+96.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adc Therapeutics SA stands at -74.22. The total capital return value is set at -48.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.50. Equity return is now at value -705.53, with -35.75 for asset returns.

Based on Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT), the company’s capital structure generated 132.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.95. Total debt to assets is 22.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.