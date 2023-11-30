Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP)’s stock price has soared by 11.66 in relation to previous closing price of 0.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (ADAP) is technically in oversold territory now, so the heavy selling pressure might have exhausted. This along with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in raising earnings estimates could lead to a trend reversal for the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ADAP is at 1.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ADAP is $3.60, which is $3.1 above the current market price. The public float for ADAP is 196.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.04% of that float. The average trading volume for ADAP on November 30, 2023 was 416.90K shares.

ADAP’s Market Performance

The stock of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) has seen a 12.82% increase in the past week, with a -10.25% drop in the past month, and a -39.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.61% for ADAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.46% for ADAP’s stock, with a -49.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADAP stocks, with Bryan Garnier repeating the rating for ADAP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADAP in the upcoming period, according to Bryan Garnier is $3.60 based on the research report published on March 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADAP Trading at -18.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.47%, as shares sank -7.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADAP rose by +12.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5035. In addition, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR saw -65.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADAP starting from Rawcliffe Adrian, who sale 2,403 shares at the price of $0.78 back on Sep 01. After this action, Rawcliffe Adrian now owns 3,449 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR, valued at $1,874 using the latest closing price.

Lunger John, the Chief Patient Supply Officer of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR, sale 3,096 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Lunger John is holding 4,718 shares at $2,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-706.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR stands at -609.46. The total capital return value is set at -114.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.81. Equity return is now at value -94.53, with -30.28 for asset returns.

Based on Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP), the company’s capital structure generated 28.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.99. Total debt to assets is 7.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.