ACM Research Inc (ACMR) Stock Sees a-2.91 Decrease

In the past week, ACMR stock has gone down by -4.57%, with a monthly gain of 30.37% and a quarterly plunge of -3.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.83% for ACM Research Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.15% for ACMR’s stock, with a 23.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) Right Now?

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ACM Research Inc (ACMR) is $24.56, which is $7.86 above the current market price. The public float for ACMR is 45.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACMR on November 30, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

ACMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) has plunged by -2.91 when compared to previous closing price of 17.20, but the company has seen a -4.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that Investors are loading up on small-cap stocks and other growth stocks as the light at the end of the tunnel brightens. The Federal Reserve is signaling that peak rates may already have arrived.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACMR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ACMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACMR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $23.40 based on the research report published on July 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACMR Trading at -3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares surge +22.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACMR fell by -4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.83. In addition, ACM Research Inc saw 116.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACMR starting from Wang David H, who sale 90,000 shares at the price of $17.68 back on Nov 22. After this action, Wang David H now owns 588,794 shares of ACM Research Inc, valued at $1,590,750 using the latest closing price.

Dun Haiping, the Director of ACM Research Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $17.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Dun Haiping is holding 874,074 shares at $264,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.18 for the present operating margin

+47.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACM Research Inc stands at +10.10. The total capital return value is set at 6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.63. Equity return is now at value 10.42, with 5.59 for asset returns.

Based on ACM Research Inc (ACMR), the company’s capital structure generated 11.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.54. Total debt to assets is 6.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ACM Research Inc (ACMR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.