10x Genomics Inc (TXG) Stock Faces 3.25% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, TXG stock has gone up by 1.19%, with a monthly gain of 21.17% and a quarterly plunge of -15.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.52% for 10x Genomics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.68% for TXG stock, with a simple moving average of -12.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TXG is at 1.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for TXG is $54.83, which is $11.51 above the current market price. The public float for TXG is 94.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.02% of that float. The average trading volume for TXG on November 30, 2023 was 975.53K shares.

TXG) stock’s latest price update

10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG)’s stock price has increased by 2.75 compared to its previous closing price of 42.16. However, the company has seen a 1.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that 10x Genomics is a life science technology company with a clear mission and visionary leadership. 10x Genomics delivered a solid Q3 quarter with revenue reaching $154M, growing 17% YoY. The company has a huge growth opportunity in the genomics market thanks to its razor-blade business model and innovative product roadmap.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TXG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TXG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $65 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TXG Trading at 8.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +22.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXG rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.90. In addition, 10x Genomics Inc saw 18.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXG starting from Saxonov Serge, who sale 3,723 shares at the price of $43.72 back on Nov 24. After this action, Saxonov Serge now owns 847,446 shares of 10x Genomics Inc, valued at $162,751 using the latest closing price.

Saxonov Serge, the Chief Executive Officer of 10x Genomics Inc, sale 3,757 shares at $43.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Saxonov Serge is holding 851,169 shares at $162,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.71 for the present operating margin

+76.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for 10x Genomics Inc stands at -32.15. The total capital return value is set at -18.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.59. Equity return is now at value -29.37, with -22.97 for asset returns.

Based on 10x Genomics Inc (TXG), the company’s capital structure generated 11.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.56. Total debt to assets is 9.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.