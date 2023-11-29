Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Stock Records -8.20% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ZTS stock has gone up by 0.52%, with a monthly gain of 13.42% and a quarterly plunge of -8.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for Zoetis Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.40% for ZTS’s stock, with a 1.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) Right Now?

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.99x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by analysts is $216.96, which is $39.99 above the current market price. The public float for ZTS is 458.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. On November 29, 2023, the average trading volume of ZTS was 1.84M shares.

ZTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) has decreased by -1.02 when compared to last closing price of 178.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-22 that Most recent data shows that 66% of U.S. households own a pet. Another interesting point is that “85% of dog owners and 76% of cat owners consider their pets to be a member of the family.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for ZTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZTS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $230 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZTS Trading at 3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +12.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTS rose by +0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $170.51. In addition, Zoetis Inc saw 20.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZTS starting from PECK KRISTIN C, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $176.84 back on Nov 21. After this action, PECK KRISTIN C now owns 56,843 shares of Zoetis Inc, valued at $2,298,856 using the latest closing price.

Lagano Roxanne, the Executive Vice President of Zoetis Inc, sale 923 shares at $177.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Lagano Roxanne is holding 22,665 shares at $163,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.24 for the present operating margin

+67.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoetis Inc stands at +26.16. The total capital return value is set at 24.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.85. Equity return is now at value 46.81, with 16.41 for asset returns.

Based on Zoetis Inc (ZTS), the company’s capital structure generated 184.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.87. Total debt to assets is 54.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zoetis Inc (ZTS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.