Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ: ZION) has increased by 0.44 when compared to last closing price of 34.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.44% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-27 that After navigating the crisis earlier this year that roiled regional bank stocks, the coast is clear to dive into this sector, right? Well, not quite.

Is It Worth Investing in Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ: ZION) Right Now?

Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ: ZION) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZION is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ZION is 145.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZION on November 29, 2023 was 2.78M shares.

ZION’s Market Performance

ZION’s stock has seen a -3.44% decrease for the week, with a 17.32% rise in the past month and a -2.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for Zions Bancorporation N.A The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.14% for ZION stock, with a simple moving average of 3.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZION

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZION stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ZION by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZION in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $37 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZION Trading at 2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +15.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZION fell by -3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.06. In addition, Zions Bancorporation N.A saw -29.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZION starting from Huang Claire A, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $20.02 back on May 04. After this action, Huang Claire A now owns 18,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A, valued at $360,378 using the latest closing price.

Robinson Rebecca K, the Executive Vice President of Zions Bancorporation N.A, purchase 10,000 shares at $20.38 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Robinson Rebecca K is holding 10,360 shares at $203,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZION

Equity return is now at value 16.62, with 0.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.