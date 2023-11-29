Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (ZAPP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ZAPP) has increased by 28.62 when compared to last closing price of 0.25.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Green Stock News reported 2023-07-26 that Zapp Electric Vehicles (NASDAQ: ZAPP), a producer of 2 wheel EV’s, has been granted European patents for two components of its i300 electric urban motorcycle. The Z-shaped exoskeleton and removable front fender are at the core of the i300’s innovative design, combining the performance of a motorbike with the convenience of a scooter.

Is It Worth Investing in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ZAPP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ZAPP is at 0.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ZAPP is 20.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.42% of that float. The average trading volume for ZAPP on November 29, 2023 was 850.67K shares.

ZAPP’s Market Performance

ZAPP’s stock has seen a 17.47% increase for the week, with a 40.26% rise in the past month and a -81.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.83% for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.53% for ZAPP’s stock, with a -91.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZAPP Trading at -30.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZAPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.64%, as shares surge +47.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZAPP rose by +17.47%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2508. In addition, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd saw -96.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZAPP

The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.61. Equity return is now at value -0.61, with -0.58 for asset returns.

Based on Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (ZAPP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.04. Total debt to assets is 0.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (ZAPP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.