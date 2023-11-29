Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is 24.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for YUM is 1.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) is $138.07, which is $11.68 above the current market price. The public float for YUM is 280.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. On November 29, 2023, YUM’s average trading volume was 1.51M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

YUM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) has decreased by -1.02 when compared to last closing price of 127.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.35% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-27 that Following two wildly successful tests earlier this year, Popeyes just added five varieties of chicken wings to its menu permanently. Popeyes only recently passed KFC as the country’s No.

YUM’s Market Performance

YUM’s stock has fallen by -1.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.82% and a quarterly drop of -1.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.35% for Yum Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.42% for YUM stock, with a simple moving average of -3.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $115 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YUM Trading at 2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.99%, as shares surge +5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM fell by -1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.19. In addition, Yum Brands Inc. saw -1.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Gibbs David W, who sale 3,727 shares at the price of $127.97 back on Nov 15. After this action, Gibbs David W now owns 57,325 shares of Yum Brands Inc., valued at $476,944 using the latest closing price.

King Mark James, the CEO – Taco Bell of Yum Brands Inc., sale 9,600 shares at $126.60 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that King Mark James is holding 8,210 shares at $1,215,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.56 for the present operating margin

+48.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum Brands Inc. stands at +19.37. The total capital return value is set at 57.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.