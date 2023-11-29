Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: XRX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.73.

The public float for XRX is 115.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XRX on November 29, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

The stock of Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: XRX) has increased by 2.33 when compared to last closing price of 13.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-27 that As 2023 comes to a close, now may be a great time to figure out which stocks to sell. If you are an income-focused investor, this may entail figuring out the top dividend stocks to sell.

XRX’s Market Performance

Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) has seen a 3.61% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.51% gain in the past month and a -11.41% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for XRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.87% for XRX’s stock, with a -6.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XRX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XRX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for XRX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $14 based on the research report published on August 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

XRX Trading at -1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +9.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRX rose by +3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.59. In addition, Xerox Holdings Corp saw -3.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRX starting from ICAHN CARL C, who sale 34,245,314 shares at the price of $15.84 back on Sep 28. After this action, ICAHN CARL C now owns 0 shares of Xerox Holdings Corp, valued at $542,445,774 using the latest closing price.

Morno-Wade Suzan, the EVP & CHRO of Xerox Holdings Corp, sale 9,126 shares at $16.75 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Morno-Wade Suzan is holding 46,323 shares at $152,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRX

Equity return is now at value 5.57, with 1.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.