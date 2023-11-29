Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ: WYNN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1240.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WYNN is 1.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WYNN is $118.93, which is $33.99 above the current price. The public float for WYNN is 95.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WYNN on November 29, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

The stock price of Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ: WYNN) has plunged by -2.44 when compared to previous closing price of 87.06, but the company has seen a -2.56% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that Last July, our Buy guidance at $105 proved wrong because we saw rapid recovery ahead, but the market did not. Wynn’s trading history has wide swings due to its historical pattern of punching above its weight. Superior properties and upscale customer property confer pricing power not all peers can command.

WYNN’s Market Performance

WYNN’s stock has fallen by -2.56% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.68% and a quarterly drop of -13.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for Wynn Resorts Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.11% for WYNN’s stock, with a -16.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for WYNN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WYNN in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $111 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WYNN Trading at -5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN fell by -2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.43. In addition, Wynn Resorts Ltd. saw 3.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from Mulroy Patricia, who sale 500 shares at the price of $97.61 back on Sep 14. After this action, Mulroy Patricia now owns 1,482 shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd., valued at $48,805 using the latest closing price.

Mulroy Patricia, the Director of Wynn Resorts Ltd., sale 250 shares at $100.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Mulroy Patricia is holding 7,817 shares at $25,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.97 for the present operating margin

+17.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wynn Resorts Ltd. stands at -11.28. The total capital return value is set at -2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.