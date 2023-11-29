What Recent Market Trends Mean for Upexi Inc’s (UPXI) Stock

In the past week, UPXI stock has gone down by -19.77%, with a monthly decline of -32.01% and a quarterly plunge of -52.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.38% for Upexi Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.39% for UPXI’s stock, with a -70.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Upexi Inc (NASDAQ: UPXI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.61.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Upexi Inc (UPXI) is $3.00, which is $2.2 above the current market price. The public float for UPXI is 14.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UPXI on November 29, 2023 was 43.27K shares.

Upexi Inc (NASDAQ: UPXI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.31 compared to its previous closing price of 0.88. However, the company has seen a fall of -19.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-09-28 that CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Upexi Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) (the “Company” or “Upexi”), a multi-faceted Amazon and Direct-to-Consumer brand owner and innovator in aggregation, today announced it will host a conference call on Monday, October 2, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET, to discuss its financial results for the fiscal 2023 full year and provide a business update.

UPXI Trading at -40.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.74%, as shares sank -30.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPXI fell by -19.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0164. In addition, Upexi Inc saw -73.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPXI starting from MARSHALL ALLAN, who purchase 24,000 shares at the price of $2.26 back on Jun 28. After this action, MARSHALL ALLAN now owns 2,690,803 shares of Upexi Inc, valued at $54,168 using the latest closing price.

MARSHALL ALLAN, the Chief Executive Officer of Upexi Inc, purchase 24,000 shares at $2.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that MARSHALL ALLAN is holding 2,666,803 shares at $57,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPXI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.36 for the present operating margin

+34.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upexi Inc stands at -18.42. The total capital return value is set at -15.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.79. Equity return is now at value -50.65, with -24.23 for asset returns.

Based on Upexi Inc (UPXI), the company’s capital structure generated 96.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.11. Total debt to assets is 42.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.65 and the total asset turnover is 1.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Upexi Inc (UPXI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.