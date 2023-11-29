What Recent Market Trends Mean for Editas Medicine Inc’s (EDIT) Stock

In the past week, EDIT stock has gone down by -0.92%, with a monthly gain of 71.57% and a quarterly surge of 18.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.86% for Editas Medicine Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.37% for EDIT stock, with a simple moving average of 27.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EDIT is 1.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) is $13.93, which is $3.19 above the current market price. The public float for EDIT is 81.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.58% of that float. On November 29, 2023, EDIT’s average trading volume was 1.64M shares.

EDIT) stock’s latest price update

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.80 in relation to its previous close of 10.65. However, the company has experienced a -0.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT ) 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference November 28, 2023 1:20 PM ET Company Participants Erick Lucera – CFO Cristi Barnett – Head, Corporate Communications & IR Conference Call Participants Liisa Bayko – Evercore ISI Liisa Bayko Thanks for joining us today for a fireside chat with Editas. My name is Liisa Bayko.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDIT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EDIT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EDIT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EDIT Trading at 39.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares surge +69.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDIT fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.86. In addition, Editas Medicine Inc saw 21.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDIT starting from Eaton Bruce, who sale 695 shares at the price of $8.21 back on Nov 14. After this action, Eaton Bruce now owns 74,894 shares of Editas Medicine Inc, valued at $5,706 using the latest closing price.

Eaton Bruce, the EVP, CBO AND CTO of Editas Medicine Inc, sale 139 shares at $8.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Eaton Bruce is holding 75,589 shares at $1,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1146.26 for the present operating margin

+67.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Editas Medicine Inc stands at -1118.26. The total capital return value is set at -45.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.77. Equity return is now at value -50.33, with -37.67 for asset returns.

Based on Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT), the company’s capital structure generated 12.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.86. Total debt to assets is 8.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.