What Recent Market Trends Mean for BioVie Inc’s (BIVI) Stock

In the past week, BIVI stock has gone down by -55.55%, with a monthly decline of -50.15% and a quarterly plunge of -42.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.50% for BioVie Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -53.37% for BIVI stock, with a simple moving average of -64.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BioVie Inc (NASDAQ: BIVI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BIVI is 1.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BioVie Inc (BIVI) is $12.00, which is $10.07 above the current market price. The public float for BIVI is 13.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.62% of that float. On November 29, 2023, BIVI’s average trading volume was 474.70K shares.

BIVI) stock’s latest price update

BioVie Inc (NASDAQ: BIVI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -61.34 in relation to its previous close of 4.99. However, the company has experienced a -55.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-29 that BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI), the clinical-stage company specializing in drug therapies for neurological disorders, revealed new results from the Phase 3 trial of NE3107 in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s Disease (AD). The trial, initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic, enrolled 439 patients across 39 sites.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIVI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BIVI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BIVI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on July 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BIVI Trading at -47.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.61%, as shares sank -56.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIVI fell by -56.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.01. In addition, BioVie Inc saw -75.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIVI starting from GORLIN STEVE, who sale 8,560 shares at the price of $3.05 back on Sep 05. After this action, GORLIN STEVE now owns 75,680 shares of BioVie Inc, valued at $26,108 using the latest closing price.

BERMAN RICHARD J, the Director of BioVie Inc, sale 10,805 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that BERMAN RICHARD J is holding 16,789 shares at $37,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIVI

The total capital return value is set at -197.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -275.32. Equity return is now at value -748.41, with -216.87 for asset returns.

Based on BioVie Inc (BIVI), the company’s capital structure generated 94.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.45. Total debt to assets is 41.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BioVie Inc (BIVI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.