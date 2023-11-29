Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) has increased by 0.08 when compared to last closing price of 115.09. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.75% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Consistent shareholder-friendly initiatives bode well for the stocks in the Transportation – Equipment and Leasing industry.

Is It Worth Investing in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) is above average at 27.36x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) is $128.00, which is $12.82 above the current market price. The public float for WAB is 177.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WAB on November 29, 2023 was 850.04K shares.

WAB’s Market Performance

The stock of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) has seen a -0.75% decrease in the past week, with a 9.13% rise in the past month, and a 1.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for WAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.08% for WAB stock, with a simple moving average of 9.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAB stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for WAB by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for WAB in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $125 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WAB Trading at 6.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares surge +8.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAB fell by -0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.29. In addition, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp saw 15.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAB starting from Fetsko Michael, who sale 8,575 shares at the price of $116.38 back on Nov 21. After this action, Fetsko Michael now owns 34,914 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, valued at $997,923 using the latest closing price.

Hammersmith Alicia, the President – Services Group of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, sale 2,378 shares at $113.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Hammersmith Alicia is holding 766 shares at $270,757 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.71 for the present operating margin

+27.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp stands at +7.57. The total capital return value is set at 7.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.42. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 4.09 for asset returns.

Based on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.03. Total debt to assets is 23.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.