Waste Management, Inc.’s (WM) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (WM) has gone down by -0.88% for the week, with a 5.14% rise in the past month and a 7.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.12% for WM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.05% for WM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) Right Now?

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Waste Management, Inc. (WM) is $180.90, which is $11.22 above the current market price. The public float for WM is 401.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WM on November 29, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

WM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) has dropped by -1.05 compared to previous close of 171.48. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-27 that Many investors dream of making passive cash flow from dividend stocks. The great thing about these investments is that they provide passive income without any work.

Analysts’ Opinion of WM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for WM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $175 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WM Trading at 4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares surge +4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WM fell by -0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $169.94. In addition, Waste Management, Inc. saw 8.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WM starting from Hemmer Tara J., who sale 10,048 shares at the price of $171.19 back on Nov 27. After this action, Hemmer Tara J. now owns 49,099 shares of Waste Management, Inc., valued at $1,720,124 using the latest closing price.

Watson Michael J., the Sr. VP-Chief Customer Officer of Waste Management, Inc., sale 14,288 shares at $170.44 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Watson Michael J. is holding 41,428 shares at $2,435,287 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.45 for the present operating margin

+27.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Management, Inc. stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 15.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.62. Equity return is now at value 33.09, with 7.48 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Management, Inc. (WM), the company’s capital structure generated 226.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.37. Total debt to assets is 48.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Waste Management, Inc. (WM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.