WANG & LEE Group Inc. (WLGS): A Technical Analysis

The public float for WLGS is 2.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WLGS on November 29, 2023 was 766.98K shares.

The stock of WANG & LEE Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WLGS) has decreased by -18.32 when compared to last closing price of 0.72.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-05 that Normally, IPO activity gains momentum in the second quarter and peaks in June. This year was no exception.

WLGS’s Market Performance

WANG & LEE Group Inc. (WLGS) has experienced a -15.74% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.15% rise in the past month, and a -28.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.77% for WLGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.43% for WLGS’s stock, with a -49.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WLGS Trading at -15.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.01%, as shares surge +13.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLGS fell by -15.74%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5961. In addition, WANG & LEE Group Inc. saw -80.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WLGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.38 for the present operating margin

+18.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for WANG & LEE Group Inc. stands at -14.31.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, WANG & LEE Group Inc. (WLGS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.