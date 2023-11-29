Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VVOS)’s stock price has increased by 216.17 compared to its previous closing price of 4.39. However, the company has seen a 198.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-29 that Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) announced that it has been granted 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in adults using the Vivos’ removable CARE (Complete Airway Repositioning and/or Expansion) oral appliances. The medical technology firm said with the unprecedented FDA clearance, Vivos redefines what it means to have a truly non-invasive treatment for all levels of OSA severity, opening new revenue opportunities for the company.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VVOS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VVOS is 2.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for VVOS is $6.00, which is -$7.88 below the current price. The public float for VVOS is 1.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VVOS on November 29, 2023 was 204.84K shares.

VVOS’s Market Performance

VVOS stock saw an increase of 198.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 262.40% and a quarterly increase of 121.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.57% for Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 272.48% for VVOS stock, with a simple moving average of 61.73% for the last 200 days.

VVOS Trading at 164.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.96%, as shares surge +262.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVOS rose by +150.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.15. In addition, Vivos Therapeutics Inc saw 38.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVOS starting from Huntsman Ronald Kirk, who purchase 14,000 shares at the price of $0.53 back on Jun 20. After this action, Huntsman Ronald Kirk now owns 86,521 shares of Vivos Therapeutics Inc, valued at $7,420 using the latest closing price.

Huntsman Ronald Kirk, the Chief Executive Officer of Vivos Therapeutics Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $0.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Huntsman Ronald Kirk is holding 72,521 shares at $8,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-156.21 for the present operating margin

+58.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivos Therapeutics Inc stands at -148.81. The total capital return value is set at -147.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -147.49. Equity return is now at value -311.34, with -107.34 for asset returns.

Based on Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS), the company’s capital structure generated 50.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.45. Total debt to assets is 17.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.