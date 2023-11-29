Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRPX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -14.57 compared to its previous closing price of 0.48. However, the company has seen a fall of -36.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2022-03-15 that Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX) expanded its exclusive license agreement for AnQlar with Nanomerics Ltd, providing Virpax with the worldwide rights for development and commercialization. Virpax has completed in-vitro, ex-vivo (human mucosal cells), and in-vivo (rats).

Is It Worth Investing in Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VRPX is at 1.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VRPX is $2.00, which is $1.59 above the current market price. The public float for VRPX is 8.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.63% of that float. The average trading volume for VRPX on November 29, 2023 was 25.85K shares.

VRPX’s Market Performance

VRPX’s stock has seen a -36.93% decrease for the week, with a -42.33% drop in the past month and a -54.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.79% for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -40.58% for VRPX’s stock, with a -51.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VRPX Trading at -44.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.11%, as shares sank -43.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRPX fell by -36.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6745. In addition, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -34.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VRPX

The total capital return value is set at -80.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.09. Equity return is now at value -105.00, with -74.25 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRPX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.