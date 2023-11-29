Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ: VIGL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.37 compared to its previous closing price of 3.31. However, the company has seen a fall of -17.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-22 that WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIGL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to harnessing the power of microglia for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Ivana Magovčević-Liebisch, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Gray, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 28, at 3:50 p.m. E.T.

Is It Worth Investing in Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ: VIGL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VIGL is 1.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for VIGL is $19.88, which is $16.88 above the current price. The public float for VIGL is 12.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIGL on November 29, 2023 was 80.00K shares.

VIGL’s Market Performance

VIGL stock saw a decrease of -17.81% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -64.66% and a quarterly a decrease of -55.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.41% for Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -46.44% for VIGL’s stock, with a -63.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIGL stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for VIGL by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for VIGL in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $23 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VIGL Trading at -50.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.99%, as shares sank -62.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIGL fell by -17.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.35. In addition, Vigil Neuroscience Inc saw -76.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIGL starting from Magovcevic-Liebisch Ivana, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $3.75 back on Nov 20. After this action, Magovcevic-Liebisch Ivana now owns 207,687 shares of Vigil Neuroscience Inc, valued at $15,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIGL

The total capital return value is set at -48.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.51. Equity return is now at value -46.19, with -42.13 for asset returns.

Based on Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.09.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.