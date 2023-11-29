Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Tuya Inc ADR’s (TUYA) Stock

In the past week, TUYA stock has gone up by 12.36%, with a monthly gain of 17.65% and a quarterly surge of 14.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.66% for Tuya Inc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.64% for TUYA stock, with a simple moving average of 12.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE: TUYA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) by analysts is $2.35, which is $0.35 above the current market price. The public float for TUYA is 468.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. On November 29, 2023, the average trading volume of TUYA was 200.60K shares.

TUYA) stock’s latest price update

Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE: TUYA)’s stock price has plunge by 4.71relation to previous closing price of 1.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.36% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-29 that Tuya, Inc. (NYSE:TUYA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 28, 2023 7:30 PM ET Company Participants Reg Chai – IR Director Jerry Wang – Founder and CEO Jessie Liu – CFO Conference Call Participants Mingran Li – CICC Yang Liu – Morgan Stanley Timothy Zhao – Goldman Sachs Operator Good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by and welcome to Tuya Inc.’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

TUYA Trading at 22.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares surge +18.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUYA rose by +14.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7760. In addition, Tuya Inc ADR saw 4.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TUYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.84 for the present operating margin

+42.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tuya Inc ADR stands at -70.22. The total capital return value is set at -17.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.99. Equity return is now at value -7.45, with -6.82 for asset returns.

Based on Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.94. Total debt to assets is 0.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.54.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.