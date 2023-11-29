Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Ameren Corp.’s (AEE) Stock

The stock of Ameren Corp. (AEE) has gone up by 1.34% for the week, with a 3.28% rise in the past month and a -3.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.97% for AEE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.15% for AEE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE) Right Now?

Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AEE is at 0.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AEE is $83.08, which is $5.23 above the current market price. The public float for AEE is 261.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.84% of that float. The average trading volume for AEE on November 29, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

AEE) stock’s latest price update

Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 77.46. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Although the revenue and EPS for Ameren (AEE) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AEE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AEE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $80 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AEE Trading at 1.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEE rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.11. In addition, Ameren Corp. saw -12.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEE starting from MOEHN MICHAEL L, who sale 3,244 shares at the price of $77.28 back on Nov 15. After this action, MOEHN MICHAEL L now owns 198,937 shares of Ameren Corp., valued at $250,696 using the latest closing price.

MOEHN MICHAEL L, the Sr Executive VP & CFO of Ameren Corp., sale 3,155 shares at $79.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that MOEHN MICHAEL L is holding 161,369 shares at $251,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.04 for the present operating margin

+25.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameren Corp. stands at +13.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.62. Equity return is now at value 10.89, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ameren Corp. (AEE), the company’s capital structure generated 143.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.96. Total debt to assets is 39.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ameren Corp. (AEE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.