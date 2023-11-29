Understanding the 1.57% Volatility Levels of McCormick & Co., Inc.’s (MKC) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of McCormick & Co., Inc. (MKC) has seen a -0.94% decrease in the past week, with a 3.22% gain in the past month, and a -21.49% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for MKC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.30% for MKC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in McCormick & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MKC) Right Now?

McCormick & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MKC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MKC is 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MKC is $74.79, which is $9.78 above the current price. The public float for MKC is 250.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MKC on November 29, 2023 was 2.07M shares.

MKC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of McCormick & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MKC) has jumped by 0.11 compared to previous close of 64.94. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-28 that McCormick & Co. MKC will raise its quarterly dividend 7.7%, which the company said reflects its commitment to long-term growth and returning cash to shareholders.

Analysts’ Opinion of MKC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MKC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for MKC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MKC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $86 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MKC Trading at -2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKC fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.26. In addition, McCormick & Co., Inc. saw -21.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKC starting from Schwartz Jeffery D, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $64.37 back on Oct 25. After this action, Schwartz Jeffery D now owns 55,174 shares of McCormick & Co., Inc., valued at $128,738 using the latest closing price.

MANGAN MICHAEL D, the Director of McCormick & Co., Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $83.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that MANGAN MICHAEL D is holding 39,181 shares at $418,142 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.42 for the present operating margin

+35.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for McCormick & Co., Inc. stands at +10.74. The total capital return value is set at 9.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.03. Equity return is now at value 13.43, with 4.99 for asset returns.

Based on McCormick & Co., Inc. (MKC), the company’s capital structure generated 114.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.48. Total debt to assets is 40.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, McCormick & Co., Inc. (MKC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.