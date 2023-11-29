UGI Corp. (UGI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

UGI Corp. (NYSE: UGI)’s stock price has increased by 0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 21.94. However, the company has seen a -0.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-24 that With November ending soon and the markets on an uptrend, I decided to add to some of my lagging existing positions. I couldn’t resist these juicy yields, as a result of stock price declines, and decided to deploy a small amount of cash this month. My preferred method has always been to dollar-cost average into stocks. I nibble here and there every month, no matter the market conditions.

Is It Worth Investing in UGI Corp. (NYSE: UGI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for UGI is at 1.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UGI is $29.00, which is $6.96 above the current market price. The public float for UGI is 208.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.38% of that float. The average trading volume for UGI on November 29, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

UGI’s Market Performance

The stock of UGI Corp. (UGI) has seen a -0.94% decrease in the past week, with a 6.47% rise in the past month, and a -5.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for UGI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.09% for UGI’s stock, with a -20.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UGI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UGI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UGI Trading at 0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +7.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGI fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.67. In addition, UGI Corp. saw -40.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGI starting from Perreault Roger, who purchase 3,565 shares at the price of $27.98 back on May 24. After this action, Perreault Roger now owns 41,125 shares of UGI Corp., valued at $99,749 using the latest closing price.

HERMANCE FRANK S, the Director of UGI Corp., sale 12,750 shares at $38.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that HERMANCE FRANK S is holding 465,000 shares at $495,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.33 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UGI Corp. stands at -16.82. Equity return is now at value -26.81, with -8.59 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UGI Corp. (UGI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.