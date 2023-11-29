Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UK is 5.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. On November 29, 2023, the average trading volume of UK was 57.72K shares.

UK stock's latest price update

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -16.42 compared to its previous closing price of 0.37. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-07-21 that Morgan Stanley on Friday lifted its forecast for annual sales of weight-loss drugs to $77 billion, as patient demand for the medicines has outstripped supply and been fueled by a social-media frenzy.

UK’s Market Performance

UK’s stock has fallen by -0.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.80% and a quarterly drop of -0.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.83% for Ucommune International Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.45% for UK’s stock, with a -47.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UK Trading at 1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.46%, as shares surge +14.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UK fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3096. In addition, Ucommune International Ltd saw -79.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.68 for the present operating margin

-11.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ucommune International Ltd stands at -44.14. The total capital return value is set at -23.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.43. Equity return is now at value -118.23, with -8.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ucommune International Ltd (UK), the company’s capital structure generated 742.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.13. Total debt to assets is 36.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 299.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ucommune International Ltd (UK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.