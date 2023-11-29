Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) is $27.78, which is $2.66 above the current market price. The public float for TWST is 55.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TWST on November 29, 2023 was 998.53K shares.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.58 in comparison to its previous close of 24.02, however, the company has experienced a 5.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that Twist Bioscience (TWST) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.81 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.94. This compares to loss of $0.91 per share a year ago.

TWST’s Market Performance

TWST’s stock has risen by 5.95% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 66.58% and a quarterly rise of 15.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.73% for Twist Bioscience Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.94% for TWST’s stock, with a 35.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWST stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for TWST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TWST in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $27 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TWST Trading at 32.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares surge +57.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWST rose by +4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.40. In addition, Twist Bioscience Corp saw 5.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWST starting from Cho Dennis, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $13.20 back on May 10. After this action, Cho Dennis now owns 29,297 shares of Twist Bioscience Corp, valued at $132,000 using the latest closing price.

Starovasnik Melissa A., the Director of Twist Bioscience Corp, sale 1,732 shares at $26.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Starovasnik Melissa A. is holding 11,340 shares at $45,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-84.41 for the present operating margin

+36.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twist Bioscience Corp stands at -83.48. The total capital return value is set at -25.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.01. Equity return is now at value -28.97, with -23.55 for asset returns.

Based on Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST), the company’s capital structure generated 15.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.11. Total debt to assets is 12.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.