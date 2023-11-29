TuSimple Holdings Inc (TSP): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TuSimple Holdings Inc (TSP) is $1.07, which is $0.1 above the current market price. The public float for TSP is 140.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSP on November 29, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

TSP) stock’s latest price update

TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TSP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.75 compared to its previous closing price of 0.93. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-15 that The United Auto Workers’ strike got underway just after midnight. Investors parked funds in stocks not directly affected by the labor action.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TSP’s Market Performance

TSP’s stock has risen by 7.69% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.60% and a quarterly drop of -23.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.97% for TuSimple Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.00% for TSP’s stock, with a -37.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSP stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TSP by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for TSP in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $0.70 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSP Trading at -14.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares sank -10.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSP rose by +6.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9888. In addition, TuSimple Holdings Inc saw -40.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSP starting from Tapia Eric R, who sale 13,550 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Nov 02. After this action, Tapia Eric R now owns 78,840 shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc, valued at $16,206 using the latest closing price.

Tapia Eric R, the Chief Financial Officer of TuSimple Holdings Inc, sale 22,184 shares at $1.07 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Tapia Eric R is holding 46,116 shares at $23,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4912.17 for the present operating margin

-111.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for TuSimple Holdings Inc stands at -5038.37. The total capital return value is set at -39.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.38. Equity return is now at value -39.03, with -35.40 for asset returns.

Based on TuSimple Holdings Inc (TSP), the company’s capital structure generated 5.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.64. Total debt to assets is 5.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -337.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TuSimple Holdings Inc (TSP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.