Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, TVTX stock has gone up by 4.35%, with a monthly decline of -11.76% and a quarterly plunge of -54.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.34% for Travere Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.76% for TVTX’s stock, with a -60.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TVTX is at 0.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for TVTX is $14.07, which is $8.07 above the current market price. The public float for TVTX is 70.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.01% of that float. The average trading volume for TVTX on November 29, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

TVTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) has jumped by 1.87 compared to previous close of 5.89. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-21 that SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that company management will present at the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 8:20 a.m. ET.

Analysts’ Opinion of TVTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TVTX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TVTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TVTX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TVTX Trading at -18.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -11.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TVTX rose by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.13. In addition, Travere Therapeutics Inc saw -71.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TVTX starting from Heerma Peter, who sale 3,091 shares at the price of $8.25 back on Oct 03. After this action, Heerma Peter now owns 80,257 shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc, valued at $25,504 using the latest closing price.

Dube Eric M, the Chief Executive Officer of Travere Therapeutics Inc, sale 4,455 shares at $14.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Dube Eric M is holding 242,595 shares at $65,533 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TVTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.65 for the present operating margin

+80.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travere Therapeutics Inc stands at -131.35. The total capital return value is set at -49.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.36. Equity return is now at value -171.92, with -41.95 for asset returns.

Based on Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX), the company’s capital structure generated 950.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.48. Total debt to assets is 60.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 940.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.