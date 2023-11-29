Trading Update: Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) Stock Endures 3.97% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) has gone up by 4.10% for the week, with a -11.08% drop in the past month and a -36.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.97% for LSCC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.74% for LSCC stock, with a simple moving average of -28.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC) Right Now?

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.42x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) by analysts is $77.27, which is $17.44 above the current market price. The public float for LSCC is 136.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.01% of that float. On November 29, 2023, the average trading volume of LSCC was 2.14M shares.

LSCC) stock’s latest price update

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.81 in relation to its previous close of 57.09. However, the company has experienced a 4.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-09 that It’s one thing to understand what the S&P 500 is doing, by tracking the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust NYSEARCA: SPY. But drilling down a little more gives you a better indication of market breadth, or lack thereof, as well as what sectors might be poised for rallies or reversals.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSCC stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for LSCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSCC in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $90 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LSCC Trading at -14.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +7.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSCC rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.32. In addition, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. saw -7.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSCC starting from NELSON MARK JON, who sale 20,293 shares at the price of $57.59 back on Nov 24. After this action, NELSON MARK JON now owns 14,554 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp., valued at $1,168,763 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT, the President, CEO of Lattice Semiconductor Corp., sale 5,546 shares at $58.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT is holding 753,889 shares at $323,122 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.84 for the present operating margin

+64.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. stands at +27.09. The total capital return value is set at 30.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.78. Equity return is now at value 39.75, with 27.59 for asset returns.

Based on Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.40. Total debt to assets is 18.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.