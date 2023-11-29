Trading Update: 180 Life Sciences Corp (ATNF) Stock Endures 14.08% Monthly Volatility

The stock of 180 Life Sciences Corp (ATNF) has gone down by -8.67% for the week, with a -21.06% drop in the past month and a -41.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.08% for ATNF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.22% for ATNF stock, with a simple moving average of -70.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: ATNF) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for 180 Life Sciences Corp (ATNF) by analysts is $80.00, which is $79.66 above the current market price. The public float for ATNF is 6.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.29% of that float. On November 29, 2023, the average trading volume of ATNF was 132.44K shares.

ATNF) stock’s latest price update

180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: ATNF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.70 in relation to its previous close of 0.31. However, the company has experienced a -8.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-09 that 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATNF ) stock is climbing higher on Wednesday as the cannabis market undergoes a rally. The cannabis sector has been on the rise lately as several companies in it release earnings reports.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATNF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATNF stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ATNF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATNF in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $11 based on the research report published on September 15, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ATNF Trading at -30.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.57%, as shares sank -22.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATNF fell by -8.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3834. In addition, 180 Life Sciences Corp saw -90.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATNF starting from STEINMAN LAWRENCE, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Jun 01. After this action, STEINMAN LAWRENCE now owns 48,129 shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp, valued at $22,068 using the latest closing price.

McGovern Jr. Donald A., the Director of 180 Life Sciences Corp, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that McGovern Jr. Donald A. is holding 30,099 shares at $11,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATNF

The total capital return value is set at -66.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -152.63. Equity return is now at value -312.04, with -205.89 for asset returns.

Based on 180 Life Sciences Corp (ATNF), the company’s capital structure generated 11.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.56. Total debt to assets is 3.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, 180 Life Sciences Corp (ATNF) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.