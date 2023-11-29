Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (THRX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 4.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (THRX) is $10.00, which is $6.28 above the current market price. The public float for THRX is 16.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of THRX on November 29, 2023 was 545.83K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

THRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: THRX) has decreased by -2.11 when compared to last closing price of 3.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that Theseus (THRX) gains 57% in a month after announcing plans to conduct a process exploring strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. The company cuts its workforce by 72%.

THRX’s Market Performance

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (THRX) has seen a 10.39% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 73.02% gain in the past month and a 17.35% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.46% for THRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.41% for THRX’s stock, with a -41.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

THRX Trading at 41.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares surge +61.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THRX rose by +10.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -25.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THRX starting from Foresite Capital Management V, who purchase 700,000 shares at the price of $2.97 back on Jul 17. After this action, Foresite Capital Management V, now owns 4,108,796 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $2,079,000 using the latest closing price.

GORDON CARL L, the Director of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 479,932 shares at $3.05 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that GORDON CARL L is holding 17,063,000 shares at $1,463,793 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THRX

The total capital return value is set at -23.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.13. Equity return is now at value -25.55, with -24.35 for asset returns.

Based on Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (THRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.88. Total debt to assets is 1.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (THRX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.