The Volatility of Iron Mountain Inc.’s (IRM) Stock: A 1.10% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) has gone up by 1.10% for the week, with a 9.36% rise in the past month and a 0.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.03% for IRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.11% for IRM’s stock, with a 11.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE: IRM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE: IRM) is 67.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IRM is 0.92.

The public float for IRM is 289.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.87% of that float. On November 29, 2023, IRM’s average trading volume was 1.58M shares.

IRM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE: IRM) has increased by 0.04 when compared to last closing price of 63.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that A resilient storage and records management business will likely aid Iron Mountain’s (IRM) performance in the quarters ahead. Focus on data-center business expansion is encouraging.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IRM by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for IRM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $44 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IRM Trading at 5.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +7.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRM rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.47. In addition, Iron Mountain Inc. saw 27.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRM starting from Meaney William L, who sale 10,507 shares at the price of $62.64 back on Nov 17. After this action, Meaney William L now owns 295,650 shares of Iron Mountain Inc., valued at $658,158 using the latest closing price.

Meaney William L, the President and CEO of Iron Mountain Inc., sale 10,507 shares at $62.24 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Meaney William L is holding 295,650 shares at $653,956 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.50 for the present operating margin

+42.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iron Mountain Inc. stands at +10.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 70.28, with 1.71 for asset returns.

Based on Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM), the company’s capital structure generated 2,087.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.43. Total debt to assets is 82.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,028.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.