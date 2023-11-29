The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Verve Therapeutics Inc’s (VERV) Stock

The stock of Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) has gone down by -0.70% for the week, with a 20.72% rise in the past month and a -13.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.31% for VERV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.01% for VERV’s stock, with a -27.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VERV) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) is $46.44, which is $35.08 above the current market price. The public float for VERV is 43.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 30.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VERV on November 29, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

VERV) stock’s latest price update

Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VERV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.78 compared to its previous closing price of 11.93. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 260.3% in Verve Therapeutics (VERV). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERV stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for VERV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VERV in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $29 based on the research report published on April 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VERV Trading at -5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.07%, as shares sank -6.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERV fell by -1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.02. In addition, Verve Therapeutics Inc saw -41.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERV starting from Bellinger Andrew, who sale 865 shares at the price of $22.95 back on Dec 01. After this action, Bellinger Andrew now owns 6,629 shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc, valued at $19,852 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8536.17 for the present operating margin

-245.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verve Therapeutics Inc stands at -8108.55. The total capital return value is set at -33.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.18. Equity return is now at value -38.24, with -29.99 for asset returns.

Based on Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV), the company’s capital structure generated 14.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.94. Total debt to assets is 12.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 39.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.