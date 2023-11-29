The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Tivic Health Systems Inc’s (TIVC) Stock

In the past week, TIVC stock has gone up by 7.95%, with a monthly gain of 47.29% and a quarterly plunge of -36.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.65% for Tivic Health Systems Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.96% for TIVC’s stock, with a -79.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ: TIVC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TIVC is at 2.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for TIVC is 1.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 59.88% of that float. The average trading volume for TIVC on November 29, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

TIVC) stock’s latest price update

Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ: TIVC)’s stock price has dropped by -17.39 in relation to previous closing price of 2.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.48 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $7. This compares to loss of $27 per share a year ago.

TIVC Trading at 14.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.17%, as shares surge +47.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIVC rose by +7.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.67. In addition, Tivic Health Systems Inc saw -97.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-548.80 for the present operating margin

+15.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tivic Health Systems Inc stands at -548.70. The total capital return value is set at -111.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -113.35. Equity return is now at value -143.10, with -108.51 for asset returns.

Based on Tivic Health Systems Inc (TIVC), the company’s capital structure generated 14.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.74. Total debt to assets is 9.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tivic Health Systems Inc (TIVC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.