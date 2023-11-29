The 4.40% Simple Moving Average of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd’s (AXTA) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) has seen a -0.29% decrease in the past week, with a 21.60% gain in the past month, and a 10.35% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for AXTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.93% for AXTA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) is above average at 28.85x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) is $34.44, which is $3.48 above the current market price. The public float for AXTA is 219.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AXTA on November 29, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

AXTA) stock’s latest price update

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.67 in comparison to its previous close of 31.12, however, the company has experienced a -0.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-24 that Does Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AXTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXTA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $37 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXTA Trading at 10.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.00%, as shares surge +19.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTA fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.99. In addition, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd saw 21.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTA starting from BERUBE BRIAN A, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $31.19 back on Nov 17. After this action, BERUBE BRIAN A now owns 44,408 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, valued at $233,925 using the latest closing price.

Massey Anthony, the VP, Global Controller, PAO of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, sale 17,915 shares at $30.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Massey Anthony is holding 19,420 shares at $553,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.24 for the present operating margin

+26.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd stands at +3.92. The total capital return value is set at 8.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.68. Equity return is now at value 16.54, with 3.44 for asset returns.

Based on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA), the company’s capital structure generated 258.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.13. Total debt to assets is 53.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 254.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.