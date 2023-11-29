The -13.88% Decline of Solowin Holdings’s (SWIN) Stock in the Past Quarter

The volatility ratio for the week is 14.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.46% for Solowin Holdings The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.08% for SWIN’s stock, with a 12.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SWIN is 2.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SWIN on November 29, 2023 was 881.66K shares.

SWIN) stock’s latest price update

Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN)’s stock price has soared by 17.19 in relation to previous closing price of 2.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 18.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-22 that Solowin (NASDAQ: SWIN ) stock is taking off on Friday but it’s not due to any specific news from the Hong Kong-based investment company. Instead, stocks in China are on the move as investors react to reports that the country is considering easing up on certain restrictions.

SWIN Trading at 17.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.10%, as shares surge +47.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWIN rose by +18.11%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.51. In addition, Solowin Holdings saw -50.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Solowin Holdings (SWIN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.