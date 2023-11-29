The -13.88% Decline of Assertio Holdings Inc’s (ASRT) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ASRT stock has gone down by -2.94%, with a monthly decline of -45.00% and a quarterly plunge of -64.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.63% for Assertio Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.94% for ASRT’s stock, with a -74.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT) is $3.83, which is $2.68 above the current market price. The public float for ASRT is 89.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASRT on November 29, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

ASRT) stock’s latest price update

Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT)’s stock price has soared by 0.43 in relation to previous closing price of 1.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Matt Kreps – Darrow Associates, IR Dan Peisert – President and CEO Ajay Patel – SVP & Chief Accounting Officer Paul Schwichtenberg – SVP & CFO Conference Call Participants Thomas Flaten – Lake Street Capital Markets Jim Sidoti – Sidoti Scott Henry – ROTH MKM Partners Operator Good morning and welcome to the Assertio Holdings Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASRT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ASRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASRT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $7 based on the research report published on November 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ASRT Trading at -44.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares sank -46.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASRT fell by -2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4688. In addition, Assertio Holdings Inc saw -73.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASRT starting from Peisert Daniel A., who sale 31,121 shares at the price of $2.97 back on Sep 12. After this action, Peisert Daniel A. now owns 324,939 shares of Assertio Holdings Inc, valued at $92,432 using the latest closing price.

Peisert Daniel A., the President & CEO of Assertio Holdings Inc, sale 127,281 shares at $3.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Peisert Daniel A. is holding 356,060 shares at $386,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.18 for the present operating margin

+67.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Assertio Holdings Inc stands at +70.17. The total capital return value is set at 24.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 48.05. Equity return is now at value -113.49, with -52.89 for asset returns.

Based on Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT), the company’s capital structure generated 29.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.96. Total debt to assets is 16.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.