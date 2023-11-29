Textron Inc.’s (TXT) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Textron Inc. (TXT) has gone down by -2.73% for the week, with a -0.19% drop in the past month and a -2.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.29% for TXT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.73% for TXT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) Right Now?

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Textron Inc. (TXT) is $87.98, which is $12.33 above the current market price. The public float for TXT is 194.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TXT on November 29, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

TXT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) has dropped by -1.33 compared to previous close of 76.67. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-28 that Textron Inc. TXT, the company that makes Cessna airplanes and other aircraft, said on Tuesday that it would cut around 725 positions, or 2% of its global staff, following reduced product demand for some of its businesses. The company, in a filing, cited “lower demand for certain of our powersports products which we anticipate will continue,” along with “reduced demand for fuel systems from European automotive manufacturers.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TXT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TXT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $73 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TXT Trading at -2.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares sank -0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXT fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.99. In addition, Textron Inc. saw 6.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXT starting from CLARK R KERRY, who sale 9,353 shares at the price of $75.10 back on Oct 27. After this action, CLARK R KERRY now owns 4,517 shares of Textron Inc., valued at $702,448 using the latest closing price.

CLARK R KERRY, the Director of Textron Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $75.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that CLARK R KERRY is holding 13,870 shares at $376,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.86 for the present operating margin

+20.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Textron Inc. stands at +6.70. The total capital return value is set at 8.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 13.72, with 5.85 for asset returns.

Based on Textron Inc. (TXT), the company’s capital structure generated 55.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.63. Total debt to assets is 24.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Textron Inc. (TXT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.