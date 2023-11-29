Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) Stock Observes 1.46% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) has seen a 3.23% increase in the past week, with a 28.30% gain in the past month, and a -12.87% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for THC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.73% for THC’s stock, with a 1.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC) is above average at 15.36x. The 36-month beta value for THC is also noteworthy at 2.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for THC is $80.56, which is $12.24 above than the current price. The public float for THC is 98.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.29% of that float. The average trading volume of THC on November 29, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

THC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC) has jumped by 2.80 compared to previous close of 66.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that Tenet (THC) expects the divestment of the three South Carolina hospitals to fetch around $2.4 billion in cash.

Analysts’ Opinion of THC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THC stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for THC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for THC in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $73 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

THC Trading at 14.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +26.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THC rose by +2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.76. In addition, Tenet Healthcare Corp. saw 40.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THC starting from FISHER RICHARD W, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $68.22 back on Nov 22. After this action, FISHER RICHARD W now owns 22,227 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp., valued at $68,220 using the latest closing price.

FISHER RICHARD W, the Director of Tenet Healthcare Corp., sale 5,000 shares at $66.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that FISHER RICHARD W is holding 23,227 shares at $331,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THC

Equity return is now at value 34.75, with 1.72 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.