TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, TRP stock has gone up by 1.52%, with a monthly gain of 10.32% and a quarterly surge of 3.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.77% for TC Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.25% for TRP’s stock, with a -2.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TRP is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for TRP is $37.88, which is $0.56 above than the current price. The public float for TRP is 998.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. The average trading volume of TRP on November 29, 2023 was 3.01M shares.

TRP) stock’s latest price update

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.80 in relation to its previous close of 36.66. However, the company has experienced a 1.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-11-28 that Canadian oil and gas pipeline company TC Energy Corp said on Tuesday it expects adjusted core earnings for 2024 to be 5% to 7% higher than 2023.

TRP Trading at 5.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +8.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRP rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.30. In addition, TC Energy Corporation saw -6.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.61 for the present operating margin

+44.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for TC Energy Corporation stands at +5.25. The total capital return value is set at 6.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.91. Equity return is now at value 0.05, with 0.01 for asset returns.

Based on TC Energy Corporation (TRP), the company’s capital structure generated 172.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.34. Total debt to assets is 51.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.48.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

In summary, TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.