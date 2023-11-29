Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for TNDM is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TNDM is $28.40, which is $8.5 above than the current price. The public float for TNDM is 64.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.34% of that float. The average trading volume of TNDM on November 29, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM)’s stock price has plunge by 4.11relation to previous closing price of 19.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.07% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Investors remain optimistic about Tandem Diabetes (TNDM), backed by upcoming innovative launches, including Mobi and the new integrated CGM offering.

TNDM’s Market Performance

TNDM’s stock has risen by 8.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.27% and a quarterly drop of -30.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.79% for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.10% for TNDM stock, with a simple moving average of -31.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNDM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TNDM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TNDM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $33 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TNDM Trading at 7.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares surge +16.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNDM rose by +9.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.28. In addition, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc saw -55.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNDM starting from Vosseller Leigh, who purchase 6,200 shares at the price of $15.39 back on Nov 08. After this action, Vosseller Leigh now owns 11,860 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, valued at $95,395 using the latest closing price.

Hansen Shannon Marie, the Chief Legal Officer of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, purchase 1,935 shares at $15.44 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Hansen Shannon Marie is holding 1,935 shares at $29,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.71 for the present operating margin

+50.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc stands at -11.81. The total capital return value is set at -7.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.93. Equity return is now at value -56.66, with -20.98 for asset returns.

Based on Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM), the company’s capital structure generated 95.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.83. Total debt to assets is 39.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.