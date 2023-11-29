Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 20.73 compared to its previous closing price of 12.01. However, the company has seen a gain of 38.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SYRE is also noteworthy at 2.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SYRE is $17.50, which is $3.0 above than the current price. The public float for SYRE is 3.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.96% of that float. The average trading volume of SYRE on November 29, 2023 was 45.56K shares.

SYRE’s Market Performance

The stock of Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE) has seen a 38.10% increase in the past week, with a 36.02% rise in the past month, and a 7.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.90% for SYRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.23% for SYRE’s stock, with a 51.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYRE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SYRE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SYRE in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on May 04, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

SYRE Trading at 27.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.06%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYRE N/A by N/A, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Spyre Therapeutics Inc. saw 28.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SYRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3640.23 for the present operating margin

+15.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spyre Therapeutics Inc. stands at -3598.75. The total capital return value is set at -117.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -117.33. Equity return is now at value -163.26, with -197.06 for asset returns.

Based on Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE), the company’s capital structure generated 9.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.45. Total debt to assets is 6.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -6.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.