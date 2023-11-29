Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MDAI is 0.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 47.41% of that float. On November 29, 2023, the average trading volume of MDAI was 1.18M shares.

MDAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ: MDAI) has jumped by 8.80 compared to previous close of 2.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-27 that Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) has announced the appointment of Erich Spangenberg, the company’s largest shareholder, to its board of directors, who will serve as Executive Committee chairman as well as on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. The predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics said Spangenberg has 40 years of experience as an entrepreneur, investor, investment banker, and attorney, as is the founder and managing director of Sauvegarder Investment Management, a multi-strategy investment firm dedicated to IP-related financings.

MDAI’s Market Performance

Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) has experienced a 4.21% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.43% rise in the past month, and a -75.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.28% for MDAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.11% for MDAI’s stock, with a -68.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MDAI Trading at -8.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares surge +5.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDAI rose by +4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.73. In addition, Spectral AI Inc saw -73.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDAI starting from DiMaio John Michael, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $2.67 back on Nov 20. After this action, DiMaio John Michael now owns 2,481,908 shares of Spectral AI Inc, valued at $5,340 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDAI

The total capital return value is set at -1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.82. Equity return is now at value 0.18, with 0.16 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.