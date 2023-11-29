SomaLogic Inc (SLGC) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, SLGC stock has gone up by 9.84%, with a monthly gain of 34.13% and a quarterly surge of 26.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.38% for SomaLogic Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.58% for SLGC’s stock, with a 13.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ: SLGC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SLGC is also noteworthy at 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SLGC is $4.70, which is $1.91 above than the current price. The public float for SLGC is 156.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.91% of that float. The average trading volume of SLGC on November 29, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

SLGC) stock’s latest price update

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ: SLGC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.95 in relation to its previous close of 2.71. However, the company has experienced a 9.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Noah Corin – IR, Gilmartin Group Adam Taich – Interim CEO Eliot Lurier – Interim Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Kyle Mikson – Canaccord Genuity Kyle Boucher – TD Cowen Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to SomaLogic’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLGC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SLGC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SLGC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2.30 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLGC Trading at 23.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares surge +25.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLGC rose by +10.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.44. In addition, SomaLogic Inc saw 11.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLGC starting from Taich Adam, who sale 21,584 shares at the price of $2.33 back on Sep 15. After this action, Taich Adam now owns 238,643 shares of SomaLogic Inc, valued at $50,286 using the latest closing price.

Gutierrez Ruben, the General Counsel of SomaLogic Inc, sale 9,211 shares at $2.33 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Gutierrez Ruben is holding 110,534 shares at $21,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-171.71 for the present operating margin

+55.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for SomaLogic Inc stands at -111.77. The total capital return value is set at -28.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.55. Equity return is now at value -23.72, with -20.81 for asset returns.

Based on SomaLogic Inc (SLGC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.80. Total debt to assets is 0.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.39.

Conclusion

In summary, SomaLogic Inc (SLGC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.