Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.19 compared to its previous closing price of 94.60. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-22 that In a tech-driven era, the ascent of AI continues to reshape industries. Here are three top AI stocks poised to redefine market dominance by 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) Right Now?

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SWKS is at 1.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SWKS is $102.26, which is $7.48 above the current market price. The public float for SWKS is 159.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.54% of that float. The average trading volume for SWKS on November 29, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

SWKS’s Market Performance

SWKS stock saw an increase of 0.04% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.42% and a quarterly increase of -12.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.15% for SWKS’s stock, with a -9.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SWKS Trading at 1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +9.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.42. In addition, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. saw 4.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from Kasnavi Reza, who sale 5,289 shares at the price of $94.04 back on Nov 17. After this action, Kasnavi Reza now owns 19,078 shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., valued at $497,378 using the latest closing price.

TERRY ROBERT JOHN, the SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., sale 4,457 shares at $91.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that TERRY ROBERT JOHN is holding 14,045 shares at $408,497 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.16 for the present operating margin

+44.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. stands at +20.59. The total capital return value is set at 15.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.44. Equity return is now at value 17.02, with 11.36 for asset returns.

Based on Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS), the company’s capital structure generated 24.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.88. Total debt to assets is 17.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.