Skechers U S A, Inc. (SKX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Skechers U S A, Inc. (NYSE: SKX)’s stock price has increased by 0.68 compared to its previous closing price of 57.11. However, the company has seen a 5.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Skechers (SKX) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company’s fundamentals for clues.

Is It Worth Investing in Skechers U S A, Inc. (NYSE: SKX) Right Now?

Skechers U S A, Inc. (NYSE: SKX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.85x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Skechers U S A, Inc. (SKX) by analysts is $64.00, which is $6.5 above the current market price. The public float for SKX is 132.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.48% of that float. On November 29, 2023, the average trading volume of SKX was 1.90M shares.

SKX’s Market Performance

The stock of Skechers U S A, Inc. (SKX) has seen a 5.54% increase in the past week, with a 24.73% rise in the past month, and a 15.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for SKX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.64% for SKX’s stock, with a 15.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SKX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SKX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $59 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SKX Trading at 16.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.08% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +19.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKX rose by +5.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.52. In addition, Skechers U S A, Inc. saw 37.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKX starting from BLAIR KATHERINE J., who purchase 4,900 shares at the price of $49.93 back on Nov 10. After this action, BLAIR KATHERINE J. now owns 15,400 shares of Skechers U S A, Inc., valued at $244,657 using the latest closing price.

BLAIR KATHERINE J., the Director of Skechers U S A, Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $52.70 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that BLAIR KATHERINE J. is holding 7,000 shares at $184,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.34 for the present operating margin

+45.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skechers U S A, Inc. stands at +5.01. The total capital return value is set at 9.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 14.41, with 7.68 for asset returns.

Based on Skechers U S A, Inc. (SKX), the company’s capital structure generated 55.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.76. Total debt to assets is 28.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Skechers U S A, Inc. (SKX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.