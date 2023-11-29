Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) has seen a 2.65% increase in the past week, with a 31.21% gain in the past month, and a 7.51% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.68% for SIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.57% for SIX’s stock, with a 0.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) is above average at 27.90x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) is $28.08, which is $3.32 above the current market price. The public float for SIX is 82.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SIX on November 29, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

SIX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) has surged by 0.12 when compared to previous closing price of 24.73, but the company has seen a 2.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-20 that Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)’s merger with Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) materially increases value for shareholders, analysts at Jefferies said as they awarded the company with a ‘Buy’ rating, from ‘Hold’. What’s more, they raised their price target on Six Flags to $32 from $25, saying “the pro forma math is compelling.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIX stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for SIX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SIX in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $25 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SIX Trading at 10.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +25.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIX rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.49. In addition, Six Flags Entertainment Corp saw 6.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIX starting from Williams-Ramey Aimee, who sale 11,630 shares at the price of $24.45 back on Sep 08. After this action, Williams-Ramey Aimee now owns 0 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp, valued at $284,354 using the latest closing price.

Mick Gary, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Six Flags Entertainment Corp, purchase 5,812 shares at $26.98 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Mick Gary is holding 89,737 shares at $156,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.92 for the present operating margin

+39.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corp stands at +8.02. The total capital return value is set at 16.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.