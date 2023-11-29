Should You Invest in Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Now?

The public float for TUP is 38.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 25.63% of that float. The average trading volume for TUP on November 29, 2023 was 4.37M shares.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP)’s stock price has increased by 7.40 compared to its previous closing price of 1.65. However, the company has seen a 4.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-10 that Tupperware (NYSE: TUP ) recently revealed that it will not be able to file its third-quarter earnings report on time. Worryingly, management cited financial headwinds and attrition as contributing factors to the delay.

TUP’s Market Performance

TUP’s stock has risen by 4.24% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.40% and a quarterly drop of -29.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.06% for Tupperware Brands Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.64% for TUP stock, with a simple moving average of -8.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUP stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TUP in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $13 based on the research report published on May 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TUP Trading at 3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -12.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUP rose by +5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7310. In addition, Tupperware Brands Corporation saw -57.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.60 for the present operating margin

+63.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tupperware Brands Corporation stands at -18.93. The total capital return value is set at 21.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -277.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.15 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.