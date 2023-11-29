Should You Invest in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (EL) Now?

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (NYSE: EL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 82.97x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EL is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EL is $133.43, which is $7.4 above the current market price. The public float for EL is 231.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.22% of that float. The average trading volume for EL on November 29, 2023 was 2.55M shares.

EL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (NYSE: EL) has increased by 2.69 when compared to last closing price of 122.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-21 that Luxury brand stocks have proven to be a great investment throughout the decades. The combination of powerful brands and tremendous pricing power tends to lead to superior earnings growth compared to other consumer-focused companies.

EL’s Market Performance

EL’s stock has risen by 2.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.20% and a quarterly drop of -20.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.80% for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.80% for EL stock, with a simple moving average of -32.58% for the last 200 days.

EL Trading at -4.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EL rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.03. In addition, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. saw -49.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EL starting from LAUDER JANE, who sale 12,661 shares at the price of $152.75 back on Aug 23. After this action, LAUDER JANE now owns 55,800 shares of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., valued at $1,933,968 using the latest closing price.

BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE, the Director of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., sale 1,796 shares at $151.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE is holding 48,845 shares at $272,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.27 for the present operating margin

+71.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. stands at +6.34. The total capital return value is set at 10.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.45. Equity return is now at value 10.09, with 2.57 for asset returns.

Based on Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (EL), the company’s capital structure generated 182.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.55. Total debt to assets is 41.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 157.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (EL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.