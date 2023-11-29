Should You Invest in Brookfield Corporation (BN) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BN is at 1.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BN is $42.89, which is $8.11 above the current market price. The public float for BN is 1.28B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.11% of that float. The average trading volume for BN on November 29, 2023 was 2.93M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BN) stock’s latest price update

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.23 in relation to its previous close of 34.02. However, the company has experienced a 0.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-22 that Realty Income’s access to capital is proving to be a major competitive advantage. Equity Commonwealth is a REIT selling for less than the cash on the books.

BN’s Market Performance

Brookfield Corporation (BN) has experienced a 0.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.31% rise in the past month, and a 2.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for BN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.17% for BN’s stock, with a 6.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BN Trading at 8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +19.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BN rose by +0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.04. In addition, Brookfield Corporation saw 10.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BN starting from OCM Opps EB Holdings Ltd., who sale 3,781,561 shares at the price of $58.00 back on Jun 22. After this action, OCM Opps EB Holdings Ltd. now owns 0 shares of Brookfield Corporation, valued at $219,330,538 using the latest closing price.

Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, the Director of Brookfield Corporation, sale 50,256 shares at $11.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast is holding 21,054,667 shares at $599,805 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.97 for the present operating margin

+31.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Corporation stands at +2.18. The total capital return value is set at 4.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.95. Equity return is now at value 0.26, with 0.03 for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Corporation (BN), the company’s capital structure generated 518.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.83. Total debt to assets is 51.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 461.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brookfield Corporation (BN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.